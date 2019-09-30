With a chance for more rain on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of northeast Kansas, including the Topeka area.

The flash flood watch will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Riley counties.



Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall are forecast to begin around Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday morning. A widespread 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts in some areas. Rain falling on top of already saturated soils may lead to both flash flooding and renewed river flooding, according to the weather service.

Additional rainfall is possible later on Wednesday that may require an extension of the watch.

On the final day of September on Monday, look for highs around 90 degrees with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday's high should be in the upper-80s.

Cooler weather is on the way as highs in the upper-70s are expected Wednesday and highs in the upper-60s on Thursday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:



• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

• Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

• Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.