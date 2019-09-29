Genesis Family Health to expand dental services

DODGE CITY — Upon receiving a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, Genesis Family Health will be expanding its dental services in southwest Kansas.

According to Genesis Family Health, the grant will allow for the recruitment of two additional dentists to the Dodge City clinic to provide care to area residents.

As part of the expansion, the dental facility will be housed at the medical clinic located at 1700 Avenue F, in order to offer full-spectrum primary care, including medical, dental and behavioral health services.

“This clinic will be the first of its kind in southwest Kansas and will offer residents a unique and comprehensive healthcare experience,” Genesis Family Health officials said in a news release. “Current clinics and the new service system accepts all insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, and offers fee adjustments for those who qualify.

Teachers to play against Harlem Wizards

LEAVENWORTH — Local teachers and principals will be competing against the Harlem Wizards basketball team to raise money for the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth High School, 2012 10th Ave. Doors to the high school’s main gym will open at 5:30 p.m.

Advance tickets will cost $10 per student and $12 per adult. Tickets at the door will be $12 for students and $15 for adults.

“We wanted to provide a fun and wholesome entertainment opportunity for the community,” said Catey Edwards, director of the Education Foundation.

According to Edwards, the game will feature antics and there will be a 15-minute halftime show.