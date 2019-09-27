Look for a chance for rain and thunderstorms on Friday evening in Topeka and northeast Kansas.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms should develop this evening over much of the Topeka area and persist for much of the night.

A few storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing large hail and heavy rainfall, the weather service said.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible Saturday afternoon, with large hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes being the main hazards.

High temperatures on Friday in Topeka should reach the low-90s. Highs on Saturday should only make it to the lower-70s, with a slightly warmer day on tap for Sunday, as highs should top out in the mild-80s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

• Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.