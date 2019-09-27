With students from Pleasant Ridge High School looking on, local emergency personnel responded to the scene of a crash Thursday morning on Seven Sisters Road.

Even a medical helicopter landed at the high school.

Several teenagers were loaded onto a gurney or stretcher. Another person was arrested for driving under the influence.

The accident scene was staged and no one was really hurt. But Jesse Johnson, a trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol, said the crash scene was as real as emergency officials could make it.

The mock accident was set up Thursday to warn Pleasant Ridge High School students about the dangers of drinking and driving or distracted driving.

“Life is full of choices, and some of those choices may come with consequences,” said Johnson, who graduated from Pleasant Ridge.

He spoke to members of the PRHS student body who assembled near the mock accident scene.

The scene was set up on a road that is adjacent to the high school grounds.

Similar mock accidents have been staged in the past at Pleasant Ridge. The mock accidents traditionally have been performed the week of prom.

But Lt. Thomas Johnson of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said he wanted to present the mock accident to students earlier in the school year.

Thomas Johnson is the school resource officer at PRHS.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol, members of Leavenworth County EMS and Kickapoo Township Fire Department participated in the mock accident.

A crew of the Life Star air ambulance also landed a helicopter on the grounds of PRHS.

Wrecked vehicles were provided by Logan Auto Repair and Towing.

In the scenario used for the mock accident, one Pleasant Ridge student had to be airlifted from the scene. Two others were injured, and one student was killed.

Students who played roles in the mock accident were recruited from a Seatbelts Are For Everyone program at Pleasant Ridge.

Jesse Johnson said the fictional drunken driver from the scenario would have to live with what happened for the rest of his life.

“He will always have to live that, knowing that he took someone’s life,” Jesse Johnson said.

PRHS students also heard Thursday from John and Teresa Groves, whose son was killed by a drunken driver in 2011.

“We serve a life sentence because we can’t see our son,” John Groves said.

