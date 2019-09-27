Pratt Regional Medical Center gets ready to host 'Fall Into Health' fair October 12.

The Pratt Regional Medical Center “Fall Into Health” Fair is a FREE event to connect our community and showcase the health and wellness services and products available in Pratt and surrounding communities. This is a non-profit community wide project in which we emphasize health education, wellness, and prevention.

The purpose of the health fair is to provide low cost lab work and/or free health screenings and educational exhibits to persons interested in learning how to take better care of their health. The health fair will be from 7:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Pratt Regional Medical Center, 200 Commodore in Pratt.

Pratt County Health Department will be offering flu shots at the health fair. The vaccine usually takes about two weeks after the shot to become effective, so there’s no reason to wait to get one. They are not charging a copay, but they are billing all insurances, without insurance they are $40 for a regular dose.

Young children and their parents will want to check out the Teddy Bear Clinic. PRMC is providing free Teddy Bears to the first 100 children who attend. The Teddy Bear clinic provides a simulation of what it’s like to go to the hospital. Kids will take their Teddy Bear through the steps of being admitted, medical testing, diagnosis and discharge. The exercise assists in reducing anxiety that sometimes accompanies a child’s visit to the hospital.

Sign-in for lab work will be inside the ER lobby. Health screens and services are available on a walk-in basis -- no appointments are necessary, and you do not have to pre-register. Cash or Check ONLY, at time of draw. We are pleased to announce that we will have the same discounted pricing for the 3rd year in a row, during the “Fall Into Health” Fair event! Blood draws will be done in the laboratory. For more details about the lab work being completed, please look for the article in the October 9th issue of The Pratt Tribune.

The Pratt Kiwanis will be serving a free will donation breakfast, a great addition for those who are fasting for lab work. A variety of local health care service agencies and groups will have displays and offer free health and wellness information. Over 35 vendor booths will be located throughout the 1st floor area.

For more information about the “Fall Into Health” Fair, contact Andie Dean, Community Relations Manager at Pratt Regional Medical Center, 620-450-1444 or adean@prmc.org.