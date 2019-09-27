Elsie Zerger Kaufman, 101, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Pine Village, Moundridge. The third in a family of six, she was born May 18, 1918, on the family farm in McPherson County, to David J. and Anna Kaufman Zerger.

Elsie received her education at Volunteer Grade School, Moundridge High School and two years at Bethel College in North Newton.

She was baptized on June 4, 1933, by Rev. C.J. Goering in the Eden Mennonite Church, where she was a faithful member all of her life. The church was very important to her as a member of the Ladies’ Choir, a children’s Sunday School teacher and a member of Dorcas Society for many years.

On Nov. 27, 1941, she was married to Alfred M. Kaufman by Rev. Walter Gering at Eden Mennonite Church. To this union were born two sons, Gary Lynn and Robert Lee. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 1, 1991.

Alfred and Elsie farmed together all their married lives east of McPherson. For many years, they operated a dairy and grain farm. They retired from the farm to McPherson on July 4, 1983. Together they were able to enjoy traveling, including to Hawaii and Alaska, before Alfred's sudden death on June 29, 1992.

Elsie moved from McPherson to Krehbiel Apartments at Pine Village on May 23, 1994. She continued to enjoy quilting, embroidery and other sewing. Elsie was a meticulous seamstress and always tried to do her very best work, often donating her handy work to the MCC Relief Sale. Elsie made her very own wedding dress, along with her bridesmaid’s dress. Many were able to enjoy her fine meals and baked goods. She especially pleased her family with poppyseed rolls and bohne beroggi. Elsie suffered loss of hearing early in her life and poor eye sight during her later years.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; granddaughter, Crystal Dawn Kaufman; brothers, Walter, Paul and Homer; and sister, Doris Stucky.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Gary and wife Katherine of Lenexa and Robert and wife JoLene of McPherson; grandchildren: Angie and Matt Harmon of Wichita,, David and wife Amanda Kaufman of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Stacy Kaufman and wife Tonya of McPherson and Jennifer and Scott Borcherding of Shawnee; great-grandchildren: Kade, Kenzi, Marah, Benjamin, Elise and Joshua Kaufman, and Lincoln and Adelyn Borcherding; and step-great-grandchildren, Josh and Morgan Harmon.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home, with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Church, Moundridge. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to Eden Mennonite Church or Pine Village, in care of the Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.