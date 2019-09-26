State Assessment results are in.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Unified School District 207 board members were briefed on the spring 2019 state assessment results during the monthly meeting Sept. 18 in the Patton Junior High School auditorium.

“All of our tested grade levels scored above the state median in each area tested,” said SuAnn Grant, deputy superintendent.

The Kansas Assessment Program assessments measure students’ understanding of the Kansas College and Career Ready Standards at each grade. Third- through eighth-grade students were tested on English language arts and mathematics, and fifth- and eighth-grade students were also tested in science. A score of 300 or higher indicates a Level 3 — college and career ready.

The English language arts assessment asked students to read and answer questions about literary passages, informational texts and writing samples. Students demonstrated their knowledge and skills related to reading and writing by selecting the right answer by sorting, matching, labeling and ordering information, according to KAP.

In English language arts, third-graders scored a median 316 compared to the state median 293; fourth-graders scored a median 318 compared to the state median 298; fifth-graders scored a median 314 compared to the state median 295; sixth-graders scored a median 314 compared to the state median 290; seventh-graders scored a median 306 compared to the state median 286; and eighth-graders scored a median 302 compared to the state median 281.

The math assessment asked students to answer computation questions and questions about data presented in word problems, equations, graphs, tables and diagrams. Students showed what they know about mathematics by selecting or providing the right answer, sorting or ordering items, creating graphs and labeling pictures, according to KAP.

In mathematics, third-graders scored a median 321 compared to the state median 301; fourth-graders scored a median 311 compared to the state median 291; fifth-graders scored a median 304 compared to the state 287; sixth-graders scored a median 322 compared to the state median 287; seventh-graders scored a median 306 compared to the state median 283; and eighth-graders scored a median 313 compared to the state median 283.

The science assessment asked students to answer questions about data presented in narratives, equations, graphs, tables and diagrams. Students showed what they know about science by selecting or providing the right answer; sorting, ordering or matching items; and labeling pictures, according to KAP.

In science, fifth-graders scored a median 321 compared to the state median 299; and eighth-graders scored a median 306 compared to the state median 285.

“Really good results,” said Myron Griswold, board president. “Kudos to the staff and faculty and administration as far as continuing to move in a positive direction as far as assessments. That’s not the be all and end all but we definitely know we’re going in the right direction and that’s the result of a lot of hard work by the professionals in this district.”

Enrollment update

As of Sept. 18, there were 1,835 students — 1,746 full-time students — enrolled in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade. While numbers are still down approximately 22 students from the 2018-19 schoolyear, Superintendent Keith Mispagel said there was an increase from the Aug. 23 enrollment number of 1,829 students.

Enrollment changes

During the meeting, the board approved changes to the enrollment policy, which provide more direct language for parent understanding.

In summation, pre-kindergarten students must be residents of post to enroll. If his or her family moves off-post at any time during the schoolyear, a pre-kindergarten student is no longer eligible to continue attending pre-kindergarten.

Students in kindergarten through ninth-grade who are non-residents of post that meet all other requirements in the enrollment policy are eligible to attend USD 207 schools.

Visit usd207.org for the full policy.

Transportation app

The Android and iPhone app “Bus Compass,” which allows parents to track district bus routes, will be available for download from the Google Play and Apple stores Oct. 1.

The app will allow parents to track when their student gets on and off the bus, bus routes, and will give alerts telling parents how many stops away their student’s bus is at any given time.

All information for downloading the app will be sent to the e-mail provided at registration for Skyward Family Access. From there directions will assist parents in downloading the app, Mispagel said.

“We don’t want just anybody being able to see when the buses are at a given place on post,” added Brett Duvall, USD 207 Technology Services assistant director.

Students being bused to Leavenworth High School will also be tracked on the app.

The new Patton

Mispagel briefed the board on recent meetings with Hollis+Miller Architects in relation to the new Patton Junior High School, which will be located at the old MacArthur Elementary School, currently the USD 207 Annex.

Several schematic designs have been discussed and will be presented to the board at a later date. However, Mispagel said they are on track for an August 2023 opening date.

Retirement

During the meeting, Mispagel and the board recognized Martha Wilk, USD 207 treasurer, who is retiring after 22 years of service to the district. She received a certificate of appreciation and a district coin.

Patton update

In other news, Patton Principal Ryan Wiebe briefed the board about what’s going on at Patton. The brief included an overview of the accomplishments of the 2018-19 Site Council from Council Secretary Kerum Steele, the announcement of a new mission statement, a new vision statement, and six new collective commitments of the school, and updates on the Four Dots initiative, and the “Leader in Me” program.

All board meetings are open to the public. For an overview of the meeting and the minutes, visit https://www.boarddocs.com/ks/usd207/Board.nsf/Public.

The next USD 207 board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the board office.