A parade in Greensburg kicked off 2019 Kiowa County High School homecoming festivities.

Kiowa County Mavericks fans came out in full force to support their students Friday afternoon September 13 as Main Street in Greensburg was lined with people of all ages for blocks for the 2019 KCHS Homecoming Parade.

The parade consisted of more than 36 entries which included tractors, class floats and local businesses and community organizations.

Each high school class decorated their own float to show their support for the Mavericks and in hopes of winning the ever-coveted 1st place prize. This year’s parade theme was video games.

The juniors won the 2019 top parade award with their Wii games float depicting Wii tennis, Wii golf and Wii baseball on a long flat-bed trailer divided up into the three different games, with students recreating those games on the trailer.

The freshman class came in second, sophomores were third; the seniors took fourth.

Following the parade, fans and students met across the street from City Hall where the KCHS band played and cheerleaders inspired the crowd to get prepared for the football game later that evening.

USD 422 principal and athletic director Travis Powell told the crowd that the Mavericks would be informing the T-Birds from Skyline in Pratt that tonight would be “Game Over” for them.

Unfortunately, the Mavericks lost and several students were injured during the game.