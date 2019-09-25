Sunshine and highs in the lower-80s are expected Wednesday in the Topeka area.
Thursday promises to have sunshine, as well, with highs around 80 degrees.
A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast on Thursday night and continues each day into early next week.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:
• Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
• Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.