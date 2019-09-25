Bethel women

tie USM

LEAVENWORTH — The Bethel College women’s soccer team posted its second straight shutout after a 0-0 overtime tie against the University of Saint Mary Tuesday in the KCAC opener for the Threshers.

Bethel outshot USM 12-9, but shots on goal were even at 7-7. Bethel’s Ashtyn Brown and Saint Mary’s Lauryn Airy each had seven saves.

USM is 2-2-1, while Bethel is 4-2-1. Bethel hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel;0;0;(0-0);—0

St. Mary;0;0;(0-0);—0

Total shots — BC 5-4-(1-2)—12, USM 3-4-(1-1)—9. Shots on goal — BC 4-2-(0-1)—7, USM 3-3-(1-0)—7. Saves — BC: Ashtyn Brown (T) 3-3-(1-0)—7. USM: Lauryn Airy (T) 4-2-(0-1)—7. Corner kicks — BC 6, USM 4. Fouls — BC 1, USM 8. Offside — BC 0, USM 3. Cautions — none.

BC men fall

to Spires

LEAVENWORTH — Cesar Gonzalez scored a goal in the 81st minute to give the University of Saint Mary men’s soccer team a 2-1 win over the Bethel Threshers Tuesday in the KCAC opener for each team.

The Spires scored in the 10th minute on a goal by Elijah Tombs. Bethel tied the game in the 76th minute on a goal by Muhamed Jammeh.

Osvaldo Reyes assisted on the game winner.

Bethel was outshot 13-11. Shots on goal were even at 4-4. Enrique Gonzales had three saves for USM. Caleb Cushman had two saves for Bethel.

USM improves to 4-3. Bethel drops to 1-6. The Threshers host ninth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles are 3-2, 1-0 in conference play.

Bethel;0;1;—1

St. Mary;1;1;—2

1. SM Elijah Tombs (unassisted) 9:42

2. BC Muhamed Jammeh (unassisted) 75:50

3. SM Cesar Gonzalez (Osvaldo Reyes) 80:43

Total shots — BC 2-9—11, USM 6-7—13. Shots on goal — BC 0-4—4, SM 2-2—4. Saves — BC: Caleb Cushman (L) 1-1—2. USM: Enrique Gonzales (W) 0-3—3. Corner kicks — BC 5, USM 3. Fouls — BC 10, USM 9. Offside — BC 1, USM 4. Cautions — BC Eyke Espig 66:31. USM: Lewis MacGillivray 74:07.

Newton soccer

postponed

ANDOVER — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team was in a scoreless tie against the Andover Trojans Tuesday in non-league play in Andover.

The game was suspended at the end of regulation because of lightning with no determination if the game will be completed. (High school games can be called at halftime if conditions do not allow completion, or it the game can be suspended and resumed later).

Newton coaches reported Joel Franz suffered a leg injury in the first half and was unable to return.

Newton plays Goddard Eisenhower at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Goddard.

The Newton junior varsity won 2-1 to improve to 4-0-1. Gerardo Torres scored two goals for Newton. Armando Alvarez and Daniel Gonzalez-Arevalo each had an assist.

Newton plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Goddard Eisenhower.

Berean soccer

team claims win

ELBING — The Berean Academy soccer team downed Wichita Independent 5-1 Tuesday in Elbing.

Scoring details were not reported.

The Warriors are 4-2-1 and host Valley Center at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.