Work is underway for an expansion of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main St.

Owner Tom Elliott said one project is the construction of a commercial building at 17 W. 13th Ave., west of an off-street parking area west of Elliott’s. The second project is the renovation of space attached to Elliott’s where a barbershop once operated on Main Street.

The new building will provide a backup or a second preparation room, Elliott said. “It also will have the ability to house a second crematory if in the future we have that need,” he said. The building will contain an inside garage for vehicle storage, area for maintenance, and space for laundry facilities.

Over a year ago, the Hutchinson City Council approved a zoning change for 17 W. 13th Ave., moving it from high-density residential to C-2 Neighborhood Commercial District. Over 20 owners of properties in the vicinity were notified of the zoning request, and Elliott told council members at the time that it was possible a future building at the site could be used for another crematory. A house once located on the site Elliott’s bought was removed months ago.

According to the Hutchinson city staff, the new building will have vinyl siding and a metal roof. Richardson Brothers Construction secured a building permit this month, listing the project at $247,600.

About five years ago, Elliott said, he bought the old barbershop at 1221 N. Main St., attached on the mortuary’s north side. “I bought it simply to have it for future expansion,” he said. He described it as a “non-public addition,” to provide office and storage space. The exterior decor of the former barbershop will be changed to make it consistent with the mortuary, he said.

Elliott said he had the luxury of time with the two projects, determining how to use the space.

Renovation of the old barbershop includes electrical and plumbing work. Site work for the new metal building began this month and the building is to be delivered during the first week of October. He said they hope to be in it in probably 60 days if not sooner.