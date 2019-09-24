Support is rolling in for the first addition to the Kansas Wesleyan University campus in nearly 50 years.

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation on Tuesday announced a $250,000 grant toward Kansas Wesleyan’s project to establish a new Nursing Education Center. The center will be located in a renovated 13,400-square-foot building at 135 E. Claflin Ave., donated by the Salina Regional Health Center. The grant boosts the total received during the campaign to just over $3.75 million, under a million dollars shy of the amount needed to complete the project.

“We are extremely honored and grateful for the support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation,” said Ken Oliver, KWU senior director of development. “This grant comes at a crucial time in our drive to complete fundraising for the new Nursing Center. The timing is perfect, and this is a wonderful blessing to Kansas Wesleyan University.

The nursing program at KWU was established in January 1988 after the Asbury Hospital program was moved to the university. The Department of Nursing Education initiated an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1989, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program in 1990. In 2017, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree was converted to a Bachelor of Science with a major in Nursing degree so new curriculum ideas could be implemented. KWU also offers an online RN to BS Nursing degree program for students who are licensed RNs wanting to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

Of the last two classes of KWU Nursing Education students, 100% passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) and are currently working as nurses in Salina.

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation in Logan was established as a charitable organization in 1965 with a goal of making the communities of northwest Kansas better places to live. Established through an estate donation from Dane G. Hansen, the foundation awards grants and scholarships every year to qualified recipients in northwest Kansas who demonstrate a strong desire for community improvement.