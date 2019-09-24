4-plex theater group shows free outdoor movie Saturday at Lemon Park.

A cool breeze, the smell of buttery popcorn and gales of laughter filled the early evening hours of September 21 at Lemon Park as volunteers with the Pratt Community Theater, Inc. hosted a free movie night outdoors for Pratt area people.

Families of all shapes and sizes, individuals, couples and groups of kids flocked to the east baseball diamond at the park, sitting on lawn chairs, laying on blankets, oohing and aahhing as the lights went out and the action started on the big, blowup movie screen anchored down at home base.

"We're doing this to create an opportunity for community engagement," said Dwight Crosby, Pratt Theater, Inc. marketing and fundraising director.

Community theater board member Bill Keller said more than 30 volunteers, working in different committees had planned, organized and brought together the pieces that made the Pratt free outdoor movie night happen.

"We've got free popcorn, free drinks, a raffle going on for prizes and to help continue our fundraising efforts to bring a new 4-plex movie theater to Pratt," Keller said. "Over half of the funds we need have already been raised, but we are continuing to keep this out there, in front of the public, so we can continue raising funds and have the whole concept paid for before we even begin construction."

In place of the usual movie previews shown at a theater, the Pratt Community Theater, Inc. played a special clip promoting the benefits a 4-plex theater could bring to Pratt. Following that, the Secret Life of Pets 2 movie was shown to the more than 200 participants in Pratt's first free-movie night event.