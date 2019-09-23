1. Barton Planetarium Show: Fall Stars: 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Barton Community College, 245 NE 30 Rd, Great Bend. Make your own star chart and learn to identify the fall stars. Afterward (weather permitting) the group will head out to practice our new knowledge under the real skies. Admission is free, family-friendly and open to the public. The Planetarium is located in the Science Building with a convenient entry on the north side of the Science Building.

2. Guided Labyrinth Walk: 6 p.m. Sept. 23, Pretty Prairie United Methodist Church, 201 S Rhodes St, Pretty Prairie. Learn about the church's labyrinth, the history of the practice in several cultures and experience ways of walking the path. A walking labyrinth is a single path to the center. It is not a maze and has no wrong turns, rather it is a practice of physically and spiritually “centering” yourself. Each session will last 45 minutes to an hour.

3. Author talk: 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Newton Public Library, 720 N Oak, Newton. Michael Ross will discuss his book, “Across the Great Divide: Clouds of War.”