GYPSUM — Three games into the season, it was time for the Southeast of Saline receivers to join in the fun.

The unbeaten Trojans had 11 touchdowns as a team entering Friday night's homecoming contest against Russell with 10 of the 11 scored on rushing plays and the other on a punt return.

Southeast put its offensive versatility on display against the Broncos as Bryant Banks, Raef Boley and Tyler Breeding each had touchdown receptions and the Trojans added another four rushing touchdowns in a 52-10 victory at Southeast Stadium.

Banks had 160 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, with junior quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt throwing the three scoring passes, rushing for another and accounting for 273 total yards.

"It was nice to get the passing game going with districts starting next week," Gebhardt said. "It's good to have the running game like we do, but it's nice to spread it around.

"Especially with the wide receivers we've got. They are all athletic and can make plays."

Southeast coach Mitch Gebhardt concurred.

"It was good to have some guys catch some touchdown passes," he said. "We've been working on our passing game and it will continue to come along."

Southeast moved to 3-0 on the season with all three wins coming against North Central Activites Association opponents. It was the final league game of the year for the Trojans, who open Class 2A district play next week at St. Marys.

The Southeast defense did its part as well, holding Russell to less than 10 yards of offense in the first half. The Trojans led 8-3 after one quarter, but scored 44 unanswered points in the second quarter and first six minutes of the third.

There was a continuous running clock after Jaxson Gebhardt's 10-yard rushing touchdown with 6:36 to play in the third quarter made it 52-3. Southeast had a 21-2 advantage in first downs at that point of the game.

"I think our defense is progressing very well," said Breeding, a junior linebacker. "Our preparation in practice is very strong and what we've done in the weightroom is strong there, too.

"I liked our physicality tonight and the guys up front played very well. All 11 guys played well together."

After a Southeast turnover to start the game, the Trojans scored on each of their next seven possesions. Banks had the first touchdown on a 28-yard reception, with Gebhardt rolling right on the fourth-and-20 play before throwing back to his left to a wide-open Banks.

Russell (0-3) had two kickoff returns of more than 50 yards in the first half. The first set the Broncos up with a first-and-goal at the 10, but they had to settle for a 23-yard Andres Narvaez field goal late in the opening quarter.

"I thought our defense played very well," coach Gebhardt said. "They had a couple of long kickoff returns that put our defense in bad situations, but we responded well and only gave up the three points."

Banks had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs on the next two possessions. Starting at midfield, Jaxson Gebhardt completed four consecutive passes on the following drive, the last a 12-yard completion to Boley to make it 30-3.

Already with 299 yards of offense at halftime, the Trojans added three quick scores on their first 10 offensive plays in the second half. Banks, who finished with 132 yards rushing, got his fourth touchdown on an 11-yard carry.

Breeding was on the receiving end of a 10-yard scoring pass from Gebhardt. After a Bronco turnover, Gebhardt completed the Southeast scoring with his rushing touchdown midway through the third.

Gebhardt had 135 yards rushing, 138 passing and also had his fourth interception of the season on defense.

"It was good to get to 3-0 in the league," Jaxson Gebhardt said, "but now we need to move forward and get ready for district next week."

"It's great to win the first three games and hopefully we've gotten better," coach Gebhardt said. "District play starts now and we'll prepare to try to go 1-0 next week."