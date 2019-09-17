Another hot day is on tap for the Topeka area on Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s and winds gusting out of the south at up to 20 mph.

Wednesday also promises to be on the warm side, as highs are expected in the lower-90s.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture on Thursday, when highs around 90 are expected.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84

• Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

• Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.