A drought for Minneapolis football could be coming to an end.

The Lions turned into an offensive juggernaut Friday night against Sacred Heart, rolling to a 54-7 victory over the Knights at Graves Family Sports Complex.

It was the second victory in as many games for Minneapolis, which has not won more than four games in a season since 2014.

The Lions racked up 417 yards of total offense against Sacred Heart and limited the Knights to 62, including a minus-1 on the ground.

But Minneapolis coach Tom Flax was not ready to declare the season a success just yet.

“I’m not going to put the cart in front of the horse,” he said. “We’ve got Beloit coming up next week and they’ll be ready for us.”

But against the Knights, his defense flew all around the field, keeping Sacred Heart quarterback Mac Hemmer from ever getting comfortable on offense.

“I’ve preached every week that if you can eliminate penalties and turnovers, you can win,” Sacred Heart coach Garrett Galanski said. “We did not capitalize in any of those phases.

“It was a total loss. We took some shots and figured out what we can do. We just have to get better each week and I’m good about getting better little by little each week.”

Minneapolis was on the move on its first possession and used a short 40-yard field to score in four plays. Key on the drive was a 33-yard burst by Crew Martin well into the red zone. Martin rammed the ball over from the 3 at 8:48 to finish it off.

“Defensively we did a good job in pinning them,” Flax said. “We were able to stop them and maintain field position.”

And forcing turnovers proved a major factor that led to a couple of scores in a 28-point second quarter.

Brody Vance snared a blocked punt out of the air and scampered 16 yards for one touchdown to make it 14-0 and a 15-yard loss on a bad long allowed Minneapolis to score twice in 39 seconds just before halftime.

It was after Vance’s score that a Lion mistake set Sacred Heart up for its only score of the night.

Kaden Griffin had trouble with a high snap on his punt attempt but tried to run it out of trouble only to be dragged down 20 yards behind the line at his own 40.

On first down, Hemmer dropped a rainbow to Landon Power for 38 yards to the 2 and from there, he sneaked it over with 10:07 on the clock.

Minneapolis got another short field when a squib kick was covered at the 49. In six plays Gannon Cleveland, just one of the stable of running backs at Flax’ disposal, squeezed in from 11 yards out.

“That’s one thing we’ve got,” Flax said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can carry the ball. The problem is getting them all the touches they deserve.

“Danny Watson (124 yards on 13 carries) does a really good job, Crew (Martin, six attempts for 59 yards) comes in and does the same thing and Gannon (six carries for 82 yards) did a great job at fullback. Trent Moeckel gets in there and then you throw (quarterback) Derek Freel running the ball a little bit — we’ve definitely got plenty of weapons in the backfield.”

Freel gained 29 yards on four rushes, but showed his arm was a potent weapon as well with a pair of scoring passes to John Nelson just before half.

Sacred Heart will head to Ellsworth next Friday and Galanski expects his offense to improve its running attack to help open the pass for Hemmer.