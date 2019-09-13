Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Lanes;8;0

5 Pin;6;2

Eastgate Chicks;5;3

Ball Hugger;5;3

Some Beaches;3;5

Ballard Aviation;2;6

Family Ties;2;6

Osima;1;7

High Single Game — Stacy Brown, 199; High Single Series — Stacy Brown, 641; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 685; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,837.

EASTGATE METRO

Team Retired;7;1

Prestige Worldwide;7;1

Hillsboro Ford;6;2

Looney Tunes;6;2

Busy Bee’s;5;3

Eastgate Lanes;4;4

Scott’s Dogs;4;4

Todd’s Pro Shop;3;5

One Left;2;6

Moxie’s Drinking Team;2;6

Fusion 5;0;8

High Single Game — Men: Todd Zenner, 269; Women: Melissa Barton, 207; High Series — Men: Todd Zenner, 711; Women: Melissa Barton, 580; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,029; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,980.

EASTGATE V-8

It Doesn’t Matter;9;3

We Need Some;9;3

Give ‘Em 3;7;5

Ball Busters;6;6

Team Retired;5;7

Platinum PDR;4;8

GGG;4;8

Gear Heads;4;8

High Single Game — Men: Joe Thomas, 249; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Joe Thomas, 687; Women: n/a; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,030; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,980.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;10;2

Die Hards;9;3

Foxes;7;5

3 G’s;6;6

Just Luck;6;6

Shish Kabobs;6;6

Winssome;5;7

Teddy Bears;4;8

Barb’s Kids;4;8

Spare Me;3;9

High Single Game — Men: Cecil Kemph, 233; Women: Mary Schrag, 190; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 617; Women: Vickie Cook, 503; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 694; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,026.