A man who is in custody at a Leavenworth detention facility reportedly was stabbed by another inmate, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported Friday at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center, 100 Highway Terrace.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, survived the incident, but his injuries are considered serious, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said the Police Department will forward the case to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service contracts with the privately-run Leavenworth Detention Center to house federal inmates who are awaiting trial.

The Leavenworth Police Department investigated another stabbing that was reported at the Leavenworth Detention Center on Aug. 23.