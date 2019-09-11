An attorney for the Leavenworth County Commission has filed a response in a lawsuit concerning an agreement that established Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

The written response was filed last week in Leavenworth County District Court by Senior County Counselor David Van Parys.

The response came after Leavenworth County was named in a lawsuit filed by attorneys for Delaware and High Prairie townships.

The governing bodies of the two townships are seeking a declaratory judgment regarding a section of a 2003 interlocal agreement that established Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Fire District No. 1 provides fire department services to the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

At issue in the lawsuit is a provision in the agreement that allows a party to terminate the contract.

Officials for the city of Lansing have notified other parties to the agreement that they intend to terminate the contract in June 2020. City officials also are seeking to divide the assets of the Fire District No. 1.

Lansing officials have indicated they plan to operate a city fire department in the future.

Representatives of Lansing and the two townships signed the 2003 interlocal agreement. The document also was signed by a representative of the Leavenworth County Commission and an assistant attorney general for the state of Kansas.

The agreement states that “any party may terminate this agreement by providing to the other parties written notice of its intention to terminate the agreement.”

Attorneys for Delaware and High Prairie townships argue this portion of the agreement does not comply with a state law concerning the disorganization of fire districts.

They are asking a judge to rule that this portion of the contract is null and void.

Attorneys representing the city of Lansing have argued the contract is lawful, noting that it was reviewed and approved in 2003 by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

The lawsuit initially was filed in January by attorneys for the Delaware and High Prairie townships. The initial petition named the city of Lansing as a defendant but not Leavenworth County.

During a June 26 hearing, District Judge David King ruled that the Leavenworth County Commission should have been named in the petition filed by attorneys for the two townships. The judge granted a motion to allow the attorneys to amend their petition to include the County Commission.

An amended petition was filed in July.

In the county’s response, which was filed on Thursday, Van Parys asks a judge to determine if a controversy exists between the parties to the interlocal agreement and interpret the meaning and legal effect of the language of the agreement.

The response filed by Van Parys also argues the county has an interest in the property and equipment of Fire District No. 1. The attorney asks the judge to take this into consideration when addressing a request by Lansing for a division of the Fire District’s property.

