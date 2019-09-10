Another warm September day is on tap Tuesday in Topeka and vicinity, as highs again should be around 90 degrees.

Look for a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Another warm day is expected Wednesday, when highs again should be around 90 degrees.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday bight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.