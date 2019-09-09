Any comment published on this date must always begin with a pause to remember tomorrow: 9/11.

We must never forget the thousands of fatalities and the tragic ongoing residual deaths of that event. That day, like another day in December, should ever “live in infamy.” Let us all commend to God the dead, pray for healing for the ill, and with greater diligence seek ways of peace, justice and brotherhood. Tomorrow must ever be a day of remembrance, sadness, and renewal.

But life does go on, and even as we lament the past shadows, the brightness of the future is dawning. The human spirit is ever reborn.

Therefore a touch of humor also seems fitting. For me, some of the most wonderful words of wisdom are found in newspaper cartoons.

One of my favorites is “Pickles,” the ongoing sage of two elders, Earl and Opal, and their aging days. Recently Nelson, their grandson, asked Earl, “Grandpa, how long do you want to live?” Earl responded, “Oh, I don’t know. As long as I want to, I guess.” Nelson commented, “I hope you live as long as you want to.” “I hope I want to as long as I live,” replied Earl.

At 86, and ensconced in a nursing home with many aged and infirm neighbors, wanting to live is a very pertinent question. Every morning raises the question, “Why get up?” There is nothing more to do, to offer, to give, to really enjoy, to go -- then why live another day? So far, like Earl, I still want to live - and that’s a good thing.

Then in another strip, Opal, while viewing a little one, raved to Earl, “is there anything more beautiful than a baby?” Earl replied, “Yes!” “Then what?” responds an incredulous Opal. “You!” says Earl. “Me?” exclaims an astounded Opal. “Yes, you. Babies come by their beauty naturally, but beautiful older ladies are works of art.” Amen. So many of the ladies who share our home are truly “works of art.” For sure, my 84-year-old wife of 40 years is a true work of art. She brightens each day and lightens each moment and gives to me and so many others a joy only a work of art can bring.

Way to go, Earl, and thank you, my Suzanne.

Anyway, just a couple of thoughts from the comics worth pondering. I hope you will want to live as long as you live, and that every lovely “work of art” in your passing days will bring you beauty, charm and love. They truly are special.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.