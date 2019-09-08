An independent McPherson-based direct care medical provider announced it is planning an expansion into Hutchinson.

Family practice physician Andrea K. Herrera, a native of Hesston, first started the practice in McPherson with her husband, office manager Pete Herrera, about five years ago.

After opening a branch in Yoder some 18 months ago, Great Plains Family Medicine is now looking at several sites in Hutchinson to open a new office, said Pete Herrera, who is also company president.

“As direct primary care, we accept no kind of insurance,” Herrera explained. “We have cash-based prices for all our services. We have a monthly membership fee, which is based on age, and the fee covers everything that happens in the four walls of the clinic. If you come in once or 30 times, it’s the same price. And there is no co-pay.”

Whether the need is a strep swab, wellness exam or stitches for a cut, it’s all covered by the monthly fee, Herrera said.

“If you’re working in the yard and cut your arm, and you don’t know if you need stitches, you can send a picture to the doc working there,” Herrera said. “They’ll say if you need stitches, ‘come in, and we’ll fix you up.’”

As long as the care is in-house, there are no extra charges. Four areas that require outside service, however, do have additional fees. Those include bloodwork, X-rays, MRIs or CAT scans, and each has a cash-based price.

“We don’t tell people not to have insurance, but we suggest they have it for the big things,” Herrera said. “The family medicine we practice will cover 75 to 80 percent of all medical needs.”

For each of their locations, they set a maximum of 600 patients per provider.

“The reason is our physicians and nurse practitioners are on call 24-hours a day,” Herrera said. “If you’re sick at 2 a.m., you can call or text and they’ll respond. They’ll say ‘try this or be at the clinic in the morning.’ At that number, the doctors know all our patients by name.”

They hope to have a location in Hutchinson within two months and thus are currently soliciting small businesses in the community to become members.

“A lot of our clientele is already from the Hutchinson area,” Herrera said. “The small businesses use us because they can’t get affordable insurance, but they can afford the fee to have a personal doctor for employees.”

The size of a business’s participation will determine discounts that it might qualify for.

“For individuals, the tier (rate) goes up after age 44,” Herrera said. “At our corporate rates, no matter what age above 44, it stays the same price.”

They are in the process of hiring a nurse practitioner to staff a Hutchinson office, Herrera said. The response from the community will determine what additional medical staff they add.

The business also has an in-house pharmacy which offers generic medications to its patients.

“An example is Lisinopril blood pressure medication,” Herrera said. “Its $40 or $50 under most plans. For us, a monthly supply is 33-cents. A lot of our medications are that inexpensive. Which is an added benefit for everyone who joins us.”

While they only offer generics in the pharmacy, their nurses can also search for patient assistance programs to help cover costs of non-generics, he said.

“It’s not a typical doctor’s office,” he noted. “Most doctors try to see 30-some people a day. With us, it might be nine. They have time to sit down and do the research. Our shortest appointment time is 30 minutes; the longest is an hour. It’s not a few minutes in and you’re shoved out the door.”

Most of the clients from Hutchinson are business-account related, while a larger percentage in McPherson are individuals.

“We’re almost full here in McPherson,” Herrera said. “Once we hit 600, we can bring in another doctor right away. They don’t have to be credentialed with insurance, which is a lengthy process.”

The Yoder location opened in February 2018 at 3406 E. Red Rock Road.

For more information, visit the center’s website at http://greatplainsfamilymedicine.com/ or call 620-504-6002.