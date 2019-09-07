A fire at a Leavenworth apartment is believed to have been the result of unattended cooking, a Fire Department spokesman said.

A fire at a Leavenworth apartment is believed to have been the result of unattended cooking, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported by neighbors who smelled smoke, according to Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks.

When firefighters arrived, they could see light smoke coming from the residence. Nobody apparently was in the apartment at the time. Firefighters forced entry into the residence.

“It was full of smoke,” Brooks said.

But he said the fire essentially was out because all of the oxygen in the residence had been consumed.

“There was significant heat and smoke damage throughout the living area,” Brooks said.

He said the fire started in the kitchen. It appears someone forgot that something was left cooking on the stove.

Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to take care of “hot spots” that remained from the fire, Brooks said. “It could have been a lot worse,” Brooks said.

He said it was fortunate all the doors and windows were closed, which resulted in the fire going out on its own.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR