Students in the Fort Leavenworth public schools will be participating in an annual Freedom Walk on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

And the veterans support organization Leavenworth Team Red, White and Blue will be hosting a walking event called 9/11 Moving Tribute at Ray Miller Park.

The Freedom Walk is an annual event for the Fort Leavenworth public schools. Students will be walking from their schools Wednesday morning to Normandy Track where they will take part in a ceremony, according to Deena Gardner, executive administrative assistant for the Fort Leavenworth public schools.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Normandy Track is located behind the Fort Leavenworth Board of Education Office, 207 Education Way.

Visitors traveling onto the Army installation who do not have identification cards issued by the Department of Defense will need to obtain a pass from the fort’s Visitor Control Center, which is located at Fourth Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Parking for the Freedom Walk ceremony will be available at the school district’s annex located across the street from the Board of Education Office.

Shuttle rides to the event also will be available starting at 9:10 a.m. at the parking lots of the Frontier Conference Center and the fort’s Dining Facility, according to Gardner.

Local first responders will be honored guests for the ceremony.

Team RWB will be hosting the 9/11 Moving Tribute from sunrise to sundown Wednesday at Ray Miller Park, 4103 S. Fourth St.

Lorie Williams, captain for the Leavenworth chapter of Team RWB, said people will be invited to carry American flags as they walk around the park and the surrounding area.

“You can run, walk, crawl,” she said. “If you have a bike, you can bike with a flag if you can. If you have a wheelchair, we’ll fix you up so you can wheel around the park.”

She said participants can use a trail in the park. Or they can use a sidewalk to walk to Muncie Road or Limit Street and then back to the park.

Water and snacks also will be available.

This will be the first time Team RWB has hosted the event in Leavenworth.

“It’s open to the public,” Williams said.

