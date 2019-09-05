1. Bikes & Brews: 6 p.m. Thursday, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Salt City Brewing Company, in partnership with Midwest Masters Cycling Team, will host three cycling groups. The groups, of varying ability levels, will meet and depart from the brewery at 6 p.m. and return for $1 off pints. Duration and distance will vary by ability group and available daylight.

2. Preschool Explorers: 10 a.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. This week's theme is Community Helpers. This program is designed to enhance literacy, social, and motor development skills for young learners. Children and their parent/caregiver will engage together in a mix of stories, songs, rhymes, followed by investigative play and sensory activities. Recommended ages 3 - 5, accompanied by a parent/caregiver who also participates. This program is free and no registration is required.

3. RCHE Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday, 2005 N Hendricks St, Hutchinson. Please join the Reno County Home Educators for the 2019-2020 Kickoff. Bring your whole family, a snack or dessert if you'd like, and come learn more about the group that has been supporting homeschooling families in the area for more than 35 years.