KINSLEY — Strictly Hot Rods will be presenting the Strictly for Kids Car Show Saturday at South Park in Kinsley.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration $20 in advance to enter or $25 on the day of the show.

The Top 10 vehicles will be given an award. There are also a People's Choice and Kids Choice award.

The car show will also be in support of Bailey Habiger, 7, and Tyson Barnett, 10, of Kinsley. Registration fees will go toward medical assistance for the children.

Barnett has Ewing sarcoma and Habiger is seeking epilepsy awareness, according to Strictly Hot Rods.

It was also announced the Ghostbusters car will be in attendance.

For more information, contact Strictly Hot Rods at 620-521-1447 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strictlyhotrods.

To learn more about Barnett, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/Team-Tyson-2504224662955888/.

To learn more about Habiger, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/TeamBailey0709/.

The event is open for everyone to attend.

