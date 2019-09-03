A 40-year-old Topeka man was behind bars Tuesday in connection with the city's ninth homicide of 2019.

Topeka police Lt. John Trimble said Andrew Timothy Evans was arrested in connection with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing death that occurred Sunday night on the city's southeast side.

Evans was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 9:18 p.m. Monday in connection with the slaying. Bond was set at $1 million after Evans' first appearance before a Shawnee County District Court Judge on Tuesday morning.

Trimble late Monday afternoon said Evans had been located and was taken into custody without incident.

Topeka police officers responded about 8:03 p.m. Sunday to 1213 S.E. 33rd St. on a report of a stabbing, authorities said.

Officers located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The victim was identified as Raymond Lee Smith, 41, of Topeka.

Shortly after the incident, police issued an attempt-to-locate bulletin for Evans, who at the time was described as a person of interest in the case. Evans was last seen leaving the scene on foot.

Topeka had recorded 13 homicides by Sept. 1 in 2018. The city finished 2018 with 17 homicides.