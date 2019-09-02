The 20th class of the Wall of Honor at Hutchinson High School will feature three high school alumni: Francie (Hardin) Ekengren, class of 1975; Garrick Harmon, class of 1988; and Annie McKay, class of 1996.

In events sponsored by the HHS Alumni Association and Hutchinson High School, the trio will be honored during a banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the HHS Career and Technical Education Academy, 800 15th Circle, according to a news release from Hutchinson USD 308.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 3, and must be purchased in advance for the banquet. Tickets cost $15 each and can be purchased weekdays at the HHS main office, 810 E. 13th, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 through Oct. 1, the release said.

The three honorees formally will take their place on the Wall of Honor before the Homecoming Game at about 6:20 p.m. Oct. 4, at Gowans Stadium.

For more information, call 620-615-4100.

Ekengren

After graduating from Hutchinson High School in 1975, Ekengren received her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Kansas and became a medical doctor through the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1987. She spent decades as an emergency department physician, and in 1999 she became the chief medical officer at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Ekengren has also served as the president and CEO of Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists. Among her honors are the Kansas Health Ethic Award and HCA First Humanitarian Award.

In serving her community, Ekengren has volunteered at Good Samaritan Clinic, as a church elder, as a medical missionary volunteer in the Dominican Republic and as a survivor participating in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Harmon

After graduating from Hutchinson High School in 1988, Harmon received his bachelor’s degree in European history and Russian language from the United States Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned into the U.S. Army.

Following initial assignments as a field artillery officer, he transitioned into the foreign area officer career field, specializing in Russia and the former Soviet Union. Throughout his career, has served in strategic assignments as a soldier, statesman, and diplomat in Germany, Estonia, Spain, Afghanistan, the Republic of Georgia and Russia, the press release said.

Promoted to brigadier general in 2018, Harmon currently serves as the United States senior defense official and defense attaché to the Russian Federation. He holds a master of arts in Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia studies from Harvard University and a master of strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

His military education includes the U.S. Army War College (Distinguished Graduate), Joint and Combined Warfighting School, Command and General Staff College and the Defense Language Institute. Harmon’s awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, the Airborne and Air Assault Badges and the Army Staff Identification Badge.

McKay

After graduating from Hutchinson High School in 1996, McKay graduated with her bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas and received her master’s from the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration.

McKay was the founding executive director of the Kansas Center for Economic Growth beginning in 2013. In 2016 McKay was named the president and CEO of the Kansas Action for Children.

Her accolades include Head Start Association’s 2017 Children’s Champion for Region 7, YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ Woman of Excellence and Woman of Excellence for the University of Kansas. She has been appointed to the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and the Governor’s Education Council by Gov. Laura Kelly.