Topeka police said Monday afternoon a man sought in connection with a fatal stabbing Sunday was safely taken into custody.

Police said in an earlier news release they had been looking for Andrew Timothy Evans, 40, of Topeka, in connection with the homicide that occurred about 8:03 p.m. Sunday at 1213 S.E. 33rd St.

Officers arriving at the scene found Raymond Lee Smith, 41, of Topeka, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel who arrived at the scene.

Police had said Evans was seen leaving the area on foot. On Monday afternoon, police Lt. John Trimble said in a news release that Evans was "located and taken into custody without incident."

No further information was immediately available.