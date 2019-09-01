Wesleyan men's soccer

opens with overtime loss

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Kansas Wesleyan and The Master’s battled through 99 1/2 minutes before Luis Garcia Sosa of the Master's found the back of the net for to hand the Coyotes a 1-0 overtime loss Saturday in their season opener.

The Master’s picked up its first win of the season after two ties.

The nearest to victory in regulation came for The Master’s in the 81st minute as a shot by Codi Truckenbrodt hit the crossbar.

Price Anderson got the shutout for The Master’s and Ronald Gonzalez took the loss in goal for the Coyotes.

Next up for Wesleyan is the second game of the road trip Monday vs. Westmont in Santa Barbara.

The Master's edges

KWU women's soccer

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Two goals in a 25-second span gave The Master’s a 2-1 win over Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon in the Coyotes' season opener.

Kayla Sims scored both goals for the Mustangs, who led 2-0 at halftime. The first came in the 18th minute on an assist from Sydney Robinson and the second 25 seconds later with Seren Tamayo providing the service.

Wesleyan (0-1) was able to cut the margin in half in the 71st minute on an unassisted goal by Paige Robinson.

The Coyotes nearly had the equalizer in the 75th minute on a penalty kick by Krysta Catone, but Lacey Lehman got the save to seal the win.

Wesleyan will play Monday afternoon following the men against Westmont at 6:30 p.m. Central time.