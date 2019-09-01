Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Bucklin

Natasha Konrade, assets: $83,750; liabilities: $162,492.p

Hutchinson

Lillian Rae Brotzman, assets: $25,995; liabilities: $39,623.

Juana Alicia Villegas, assets: $64,520; liabilities: $99,014.

Robert D. Wilder and Cheryl M. Wilder, assets: $16,218; liabilities: $41,817.

Macksville

Michelle A. Brozek, Chapter 13, assets: $29,350; liabilities: $32,141.

Pierceville

Misty A. Allen, assets: $19,570; liabilities: $61,410.

Stafford

Jaret Blake Byer and Julie Kay Byer, Chapter 12, assets: $479,041; liabilities: $142,418.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.