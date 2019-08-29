1. Music in the Garden: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Community College campus. “Music in the Garden” features the gardens created and maintained by the Reno County Extension Master Gardeners. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Americana music trio “The Notables” with Larry Welch, Lynn Moulton and Larene Welch. The music features vocals, guitar, mandolin, five-string banjo and upright bass.

2. Bikes & Brews: 6 p.m. Thursday, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Salt City Brewing Company, in partnership with Midwest Masters Cycling Team, will host three cycling groups. The groups, of varying ability levels, will meet and depart from the brewery at 6 p.m. and return for $1 off pints. Duration and distance will vary by ability group and available daylight.

3. Hutchinson Fresh Farms Fruit Tour: 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Orscheln Farm & Home, 1500 E 11th St, Hutchinson. Fresh Farms USA will offer grapes, Georgia and Washington peaches, Bartlett pears, nectarines and blueberries. Reserve your fruit at FreshFarmsUSA.com/shop/ or purchase at the truck. Paying at the truck incurs a $4 processing fee. You can save money by paying ahead online. More information at Facebook.com/groups/freshfarmskansas/