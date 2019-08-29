Sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees are in the forecast for Thursday in the Topeka area.

Look for a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. The National Weather Service said primary hazards will be large hail, damaging wind and locally heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Additional scattered storms are possible Friday and Saturday, which could cause areas of locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

• Monday, Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

• Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 67.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.