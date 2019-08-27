AVILA EAGLES

COACH: Marc Benavidez (2nd year, 7-3).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 7-3, 7-3 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Third.

MEDIA POLL: Third.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 9 offense, 6 defense, 41 lettermen, 110 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Naeem Moore, 6-0, 216, sr., WR. Ryon Holmes, 6-2, 190, sr., DB. John Jacobs, 6-0, 215, so., QB. Raymond Toledo, 6-0, 205, sr., DB. Tristan Askan, 5-10, 205, jr., QB. Brenton Leighow, 6-0, 187, sr., K-P.

IN A NUTSCHELL: Benavidez coached the Eagles to a 7-3 record in the school’s KCAC debut in 2018 … Jacobs threw for 16 touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 454 yards … Holmes led the team with four interceptions, Toledo had three … NAIA ranked for the first time in school history, No. 21 in the Oct. 15 poll.

BETHANY SWEDES

COACH: Curran White (1st year).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 2-9, 2-8 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Eleventh.

MEDIA POLL: Eleventh.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 7 offense, 3 defense, 28 lettermen, 102 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Austin Denson, 6-1, 200, sr., QB. Hunter Coronel, 6-3, 305, jr., OL. Cooper Burkhart, 6-3, 290, sr., OL. Ben McCaffery, 6-3, 310, so., OL. Rodney Molette, 6-2, 190, sr., WR. Dahari Gray, 6-4, 275, sr., DL. Oscar Scott, 6-2, 200, sr., LB. Deauntre Roberts, 5-9, 175, sr., DB.

IN A NUTSHELL: See accompanying story.

BETHEL THRESHERS

COACH: Terry Harrison (2nd year, 3-7).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-7, 3-7 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Seventh.

MEDIA POLL: Seventh.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 8 offense, 8 defense, 26 lettermen, 105 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Camyrn Harrison, 5-9, 170, jr., RB. Braedon Starlin-Driver, 5-9, 175, sr., RB. Joshua Seabolt, 5-9, 210, so., LB. Tanner Galliart, 6-3, 210, jr., WR. Robert Graham, 6-2, 260, jr., OL. Zach Esau, 6-0, 195, jr., QB. Joseph Winfield, 5-11, 270, sr., DL.

IN A NUTSHELL: The Threshers run the flexbone, an offense that confounds league defenses … Bethel boasted the No. 3-ranked rushing offense in the NAIA last season with 2,744 yards … Esau, Starlin-Driver and Harrison combined for 1,846 yards on the ground … Bethel has seven former Shrine Bowl all-stars on the roster.

FRIENDS FALCONS

COACH: Dion Meneley (3rd year, 7-15).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-8, 3-7 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Eighth.

MEDIA POLL: Ninth.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 5 offense, 7 defense, 31 lettermen, 110 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Dan Dawdy, 5-10, 185, jr., QB. Marshall McShan, 5-10, 208, jr., RB. Cade Nagy, 6-3, 190, so., WR. Sonny Brown, 6-0, 210, jr., LB. Robert Garcia, 5-11, 210, jr., DL. Jeremiah Pharms, 6-3, 245, sr., DL. Drake Damon, 5-9, 185, jr., DB. Christian Ryan, 5-10, 170, jr., DB. Quincy Brown, 6-0, 208, sr., RB. Zane Ortiz, 6-0, 285, so., OL. Jacob Kerby, 6-4, 290, jr., OL. Adam Brown, 6-2, 245, so., DL.

IN A NUTSHELL: Austin-Adair Stadium will have new turf this season … Falcons will have a uniform and helmet change this year … part-time starter Dawdy threw for 695 yards and three touchdowns last year … Nagy had 636 yards on 38 catches and six touchdowns.

KANSAS WESLEYAN COYOTES

COACH: Myers Hendrickson (1st year).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 13-1, 10-0 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: First.

MEDIA POLL: First.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 9 offense, 6 defense, 44 lettermen, 140 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Johnny Feauto, 6-1, 178, sr., QB. Demarco Prewitt, 5-10, 204, sr., RB. Shaq Bradford, 5-10, 219, sr., DL. Trenton Poe-Evans, 6-2, 198, sr., WR. Charlie Simmons, 6-1, 200, jr., TE. Eli Smith, 6-8, 287, sr., OL. Darrius Brown, 5-11, 279, jr., OL. Daniel Fletcher, 5-11, 286, sr., OL. Anthony Munro, 5-10, 238, sr., DL. Warren Singletary, 6-0, 225, sr., LB. Jasper Chavez, 5-9, 233, sr., LB. Jhonathan Morales, 5-7, 207, jr., K. Scott Helsper, 5-10, 184, jr., DB.

IN A NUTSHELL: See accompanying story.

McPHERSON BULLDOGS

COACH: Jeremiah Fiscus (1st year).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 3-7, 3-7 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Tenth.

MEDIA POLL: Tenth.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 4 offense, 6 defense, 11 lettermen, 134 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Ed Crouch, 6-4, 215, sr., QB. Ben Nikkel, 6-1, 185, so., WR. Corey Davis, 5-9, 195, jr., RB. Kollin Goering, 6-1, 211, so., LB.

IN A NUTSHELL: Fiscus returns to his alma mater having played offensive line in 2006-07 … Crouch threw for 2,122 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushed for 567 yards and 10 touchdowns for 2,689 yards of total offense … Bulldogs will have a very young team with only 33 returning players from last year.

OTTAWA BRAVES

COACH: Kent Kessinger (16th year, 96-66).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 8-2, 8-2 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Second.

MEDIA POLL: Second.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 6 offense, 5 defense, 32 lettermen, 105 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Connor Kaegi, 6-7, 225, sr., QB. James Reeder, 6-0, 175, jr., RB. Dylan Foos, 6-1, 195, jr., WR. Colby Johnson, 5-11, 205, jr., LB. Jacob Garcia, 6-0, 270, jr., DL. Isaiah Veal, 6-2, 215, jr., DL. Arnoldo Mendoza, 6-5, 280, sr., OL. Tynan Moehlemeyer, 6-2, 275, sr., OL. Grayson Work-Fields, 6-3, 305, sr., OL. Jaylin King, 5-8, 195, jr., DB. Trey Wheeler, 6-0, 170, jr., DB.

IN A NUTSHELL: Kessinger enters the season as the dean of KCAC coaches, having won four KCAC titles and qualifying for six NAIA playoff series … Kaegi threw for 1,956 yards and 25 touchdowns last year … Reeder was the leading rusher in 2018 with 601 yards and three touchdowns … Garcia and C.Johnson were both first team all-KCAC last season.

SAINT MARY SPIRES

COACH: Jay Osborne (6th year, 23-31).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 4-6, 4-6 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Eighth.

MEDIA POLL: Eighth.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 9 offense, 6 defense, 59 lettermen, 120 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Bryan Gudka, 6-0, 188, jr., QB. Trey Espy, 6-2, 183, sr., DB. Bryan Barnhart, 5-9, 188, sr., WR. Nick Holmes, 5-11, 207, jr., DB. Jalil Grimes, 5-11, 155, so., QB. Demontrel Wilson, 5-10, 250, so., RB. David Burton, 6-1, 202, sr., LB.

IN A NUTSHELL: The Spires begin their 20th year of football with a 79-124 overall record … Wilson ran for 632 yards and 13 touchdowns last year … Barnhart led the team in receiving with 642 yards on 46 catches for six touchdowns … Burton, Espy and Holmes each had over 60 tackles … Holmes is the only returning first team all-KCAC player.

SOUTHWESTERN

MOUNDBUILDERS

COACH: Brad Griffin (5th year, 16-27).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 6-5, 5-5 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Sixth.

MEDIA POLL: Sixth.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 9 offense, 10 defense, 48 lettermen, 135 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Keyshawn Wyatt, 5-5, 160, jr., RB. Grant Torgerson, 5-10, 220, jr., LB. Israel Harper, 5-11, 225, jr., LB. Micah Jackson, 5-10, 180, so., DB. Clayton Downum, 5-10, 205, jr., LB. Travon Crockett, 5-7, 160, jr., DB. David White, 6-0, 160, jr., DB. Marcus Richard, 6-1, 195, jr., DB. Zack Gray, 6-0, 203, sr., DL. Edrick Gonzales, 5-7, 165, sr., WR. Tanner Spencer, 5-10, 175, sr., WR. Alfredo Botello, 5-10, 170, so., K.

IN A NUTSHELL: Defensively, eight of the top nine tacklers return … Wyatt was 13th in NAIA rushing last season with 1,313 yards … eleven freshmen are battling for the quarterback job to replace Austin Early … Botello was 13th in NAIA kick scoring.

STERLING WARRIORS

COACH: Chase Hansen (2nd year, 4-6).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 4-6, 4-6 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Fifth.

MEDIA POLL: Fifth.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 6 offense, 4 defense, 80 lettermen, 135 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Kwame Sexton, 6-0, 185, jr., DB. Janson Robeson, 6-1, 215, jr., TE. Braydon Lock, 6-0, 215, so., LB. Eric Butler, 5-9, 185, sr., QB-WR. Peter Slysko, 6-1, 205, so., K. Layne Becker, 6-2, 225, jr., OL. Twon Collymore, 5-8, 150, so., DB. Rigo Guzman, 6-2, 320, sr., OL. Nicholas McGrew, 5-9, 180, sr., LB. Cevon Mitchell-Ford, 5-9, 190, sr., RB.

IN A NUTSHELL: Butler threw for 1,264 yards with 12 touchdowns and rushed for 704 yards and eight TDs … Butler will probably move to receiver this year as 2016 NAIA second-team All-American quarterback Cedrick Phillips returns … Sexton led the Warriors in tackles with 101 and six interceptions.

TABOR BLUEJAYS

COACH: Mike Gardner (12th year, 110-54).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 6-4, 6-4 KCAC.

COACHES’ POLL: Fourth.

MEDIA POLL: Fourth.

RETURNING STARTERS, RETURNING LETTERMEN, PLAYERS: 8 offense, 3 defense, 26 lettermen, 120 total players.

TOP RETURNING PLAYERS: Aaron Burns, 6-1, 280, jr., OL. Blake Burnett, 6-1, 195, jr., WR. Caleb Devine, 6-2, 185, jr., DB. Derrick Harper, 5-6, 150, so., WR. Josh Johnson, 6-0, 190, jr., RB. Josh Lauese, 6-0, 245, jr., DL. Seth Swedorski, 6-1, 225, so., TE. Trey McGee, 6-1, 185, so., QB. Raymond Perrault, 5-8, 165, so., DB. Laurenz Plummer, 6-3, 231, so., TE.

IN A NUTSHELL: The Bluejays won their last four games a year ago … Laurese was first team all-KCAC last year … McGee threw for 862 yards and four touchdowns … Gardner has coached Tabor to five KCAC championships … Experience is a concern for Gardner.