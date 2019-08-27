A man was arrested after he allegedly fired an AR-15 rifle while at a Leavenworth apartment complex, a police official said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday at the Woodland Village Apartments located at Limit Street and Wilson Avenue.

Officers responded to the apartment complex for what had been described as several shots fired, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Officers found a couple of parked cars that had what appeared to be bullet holes.

“They were unoccupied,” Kitchens said of the vehicles. “No one was injured.”

The chief said officers received information suggesting someone had fired shots from weapons and then left in a vehicle.

While officers were still investigating at the scene, they heard what sounded like a volley of gunfire.

They located a man who reportedly was holding an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. He was between two buildings in the apartment complex.

“He dropped the rifle and ran,” Kitchens said.

Officers chased the man and apprehended him in the apartment complex.

Police believe the 29-year-old man was intoxicated.

He was arrested for allegations of unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property, interference with law enforcement and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

