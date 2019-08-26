1. Vertigo: 7-10 p.m. Monday, Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita. Cost: $6. Hitchcock Film Series features "Vertigo." For information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vertigo-tickets-60632427222.

2. Let’s Talk About Art: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, Hopp's Sno Shack, 214 E Euclid St, McPherson. All community members are invited to share their stories with #Americart2019. Live music will be provided by Mac Jazz featuring Mark Casebeer and Ralph Brown from King Midas & the Mufflers. Free snow cones and popcorn will be served, and community members can sign the #Americart2019 14-foot art canvas. #Americart2019 will focus on art education while visiting the McPherson area. Interviews will occur at the McPherson Museum, Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, McPherson College, Bethany College, McPherson Middle School, Arts After School and The Clayworks. To learn more about the project, visit www.americart2019.com.

3. D&D 5e Campaign: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Monday, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. Join every other Monday to continue the campaign through a dragon-infested world. 25 & Under welcome!