Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.74; Corn $3.45; Milo $3.02; Soybeans $7.56
PCP prices: Wheat $3.59; Corn $3.63; Milo/cwt. $5.11; Soybeans $7.72
Scoular: Wheat $3.79; Corn $3.56; Milo $3.26; Soybeans $7.76
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.74; Corn $3.45; Milo $3.02; Soybeans $7.56
PCP prices: Wheat $3.59; Corn $3.63; Milo/cwt. $5.11; Soybeans $7.72
Scoular: Wheat $3.79; Corn $3.56; Milo $3.26; Soybeans $7.76
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.