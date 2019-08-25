Highest praise and thanks go to Bretz & Young for stepping up to help pay for traffic lights at 30th and Lucille for the safety of students, buses and all drivers. Take a lesson in priorities, Buhler School Board.
Linda Tegethoff
Hutchinson
