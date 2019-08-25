Last Wednesday, I attended the Chamber of Commerce lunch. Debora Teufel and others gave a presentation about entrepreneurship. An impressive amount of effort by the Chamber of Commerce task force has been exerted to provide a framework to encourage entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurship is about change. It's a change in our community that encourages openness to new ideas and creates a new path for development.

Change in our community is a process which requires vision, planning, and activity. It begins with a spiritual exercise. That is, it starts with intellectual activity and does not begin with something we can see and feel. It is a creative activity with begins with ideas. If the goal is economic development, it must start with ideas.

What is the role of religion in this process? Some would say that religion is personal and is not a process. They believe that God will intervene and change everything. This is apocalyptic thinking as explained in an article by Moojan Momen.

“The key feature of classical religious apocalyptic thinking is that affairs are static until they are suddenly moved from one state to another by God. Thus the change in affairs is sudden and immediate and it is supernaturally directed and actioned. Human beings are passive participants in this in that although the change usually affects them they play no part in bringing the change about.”

This is the view of many Evangelical Christians which I have heard expressed in many sermons. I believe that any change in our community, including economic development and entrepreneurial activity, is a process, one which has been stated in the teachings of the founders of the Baha’i Faith,

“The Báb and Bahá’u’lláh initiated a change in this type of religious thinking. They initiated the idea that religious change is a process, not a jump from one state to another and that it is to be brought about through human effort and not by a magical Divine intervention.”

The folks involved in this process in Hutchinson are on the right track. They are bringing groups together to consult and develop ideas, then following through to influence government and other agencies to take action to implement the ideas.

We also need something like an incubator for ideas, a place where creative people can come together for discussion — something like a Clayworks for the development of ideas.

I cite Clayworks because it offers a concrete example of service to their clients and at the same time providing opportunities for interaction with the greater community.

Clients with a variety of disabilities accomplish projects in ceramics, wood working, sewing, cooking, and learning about other topics with the Cosmosphere. There is an emphasis on creativity. In addition to the workspace, there are several art galleries that display products for sale. All proceeds go to the artists.

There is also a Scuttlebutts coffee shop. The space is organized to engage the public in the rehabilitation process and encourage interaction between clients and staff. It is an ideal place to learn about our community and economic development.

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, originally from New England, resided for 12 years in Barbados, 4 years in China, has lived 30 years in Hutchinson. pwood1937@gmail.com