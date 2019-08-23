Staff report

Friday

Aug 23, 2019 at 8:39 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.69; Corn $3.42; Milo $2.99; Soybeans $7.53

PCP prices: Wheat $3.58; Corn $3.65; Milo/cwt. $5.17; Soybeans $7.79

Scoular: Wheat $3.74; Corn $3.52; Milo $3.22; Soybeans $7.73