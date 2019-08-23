Cooler weather is expected to hang around for a few more days, as highs in Topeka are expected to top out around 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
Sunday's high should be in the mid-80s.
The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day for the next week.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:
• Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
• Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
• Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
• Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.
• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.