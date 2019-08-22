Editor's note: Places of Highway 50 is a five-part series meant to take note of the places passed on the route between Newton and Hutchinson. A 2018 Kansas Department of Transportation survey shows more than 5,000 travelers along the corridor each day.

Richard Thrasher doesn’t ask his wife, LeJune, how much her golfing hobby costs, nor does she ask about his hobby of collecting antique trucks and gasoline memorabilia.

Richard’s hobby is more visible, especially to the thousands of people who drive by their home on the south side of Highway 50 in Halstead. The retired couple has downsized over the years by selling off surrounding property, leaving them with several buildings on roughly 35 acres.

“About every building out here is a man cave,” Richard said, adding he has to “force” himself from buying more items to fill during leisure trips to antique shows.

The most pronounced building on the property is a small, shed-looking structure with a red roof. In front sits two antique gas pumps and a 1928 International truck. The building — lined inside and out with gasoline paraphernalia — is what got Richard fixated on becoming a collector.

Richard drove by the building for 21 years on his way to work at the Santa Fe Railway, now BNSF Railway, in Hutchinson. The 1959 Newton High School graduate became fascinated with the building’s steep roof and history.

The building, which he dated to 1928, sat on the side of the road just west of Burrton and served as part of a gas station. The gas pumps, he said, had to be removed in the 1950s after President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Federal Aid Highway Act led to the widening of the road.

“I lusted for that building,” the 78-year-old said, adding that he wrote the woman who owned it to ask if she would sell.

Finally, Richard said, when the road was widened again roughly seven years ago, the woman was forced to get rid of the building.

Richard sawed most of the building apart to fit it on a trailer and pieced it back together on his property.

Dozens of old oil cans, an antique register and a 1948 picture of the building in its original location fill the inside. Richard said the picture came from the Kansas Historical Society.

During the winter, Richard puts up the old truck and gas pumps. One of them, he found in a gas station he bought and operated in the 1960s and 1970s just blocks from the building of the gas station he later purchased.

Richard, who retired in 1996, takes the winters to refurbish old gas pumps that he turns from “rusty shells” into brightly colored and lit pieces of merchandise. He sells them, some at double the price, just by sticking them out by the road since people have become accustomed to looking.

“I just find them here and there and everywhere,” Richard said, who was also wearing a 2016 Walton Antique Car and Tractor Show T-shirt.