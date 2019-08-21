This weekend Offender Victim Ministries will host "Just Desserts," a summer fundraiser for the organization.

Three highlights

1. Dessert

The evening will feature energy balls, watermelon, ice tea, cookies and whoopie pies with Salted Creamery on hand with ice cream.

2. Music

The Flannelbacks, a bluegrass and folk band formed at Bethel College in the fall of 2014, will perform.

The group has found enjoyment and success in recreating favorite tunes and performing original songs. With a mix of guitar, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, harmonica, dobro and harmony voice, the Flannelbacks appeal to old and young alike.

3. A good cause

Offender/Victim Ministries, Inc. (OVM) is a nonprofit organization that offers restorative services to those impacted by conflict, trauma, crime and incarceration in local communities. Guided by restorative justice principles, OVM works to improve relational skills and support healthy communities. OVM provides support and services for both offenders and victims in the central Kansas area.

IF YOU GO

WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Carriage Factory Art Gallery Park, 128 E. Sixth.

HOW MUCH: $20 for adults, $10 for ages 5 to 17.