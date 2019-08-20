While responding to a report of a disturbance, Leavenworth police officers stopped an alleged sexual assault, according to a police spokesman.

While responding to a report of a disturbance, Leavenworth police officers stopped an alleged sexual assault, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported at 11:02 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Kickapoo Street.

Police received a report of a disturbance at that location. When officers arrived, they could hear what sounded like a woman in distress, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said officers found two people in an area of thick brush. A man allegedly was sexually assaulting a woman. An officer ordered the man to stop.

“The suspect then charged at the officer,” Nicodemus said.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Leavenworth man, was stunned by a Taser gun.

The suspect was arrested for allegations of rape, interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR