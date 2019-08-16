Aug. 17 through 25

All times Central

Saturday, Aug. 17

PRO BASEBALL — New York Mets @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — San Jose @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City @ Pittsburgh 6:30 p.m. (KWCHG, ch. 12.1).

Sunday, Aug. 18

PRO BASEBALL — New York Mets @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Aug. 19

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Baltimore 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Aug. 20

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Southwestern 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Baltimore 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Aug. 21

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m., scrimmage).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Baltimore 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Aug. 22

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Boston 12:05 p.m. (completion of Aug. 7 suspended game, Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Minnesota United FC @ Sporting Kansas City 8:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

Friday, Aug. 23

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ KCAC Fall Fling, Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. John Brown 9 a.m., vs. Graceland 3 p.m.), Garden City CC @ Hesston College 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Aug. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Benedictine 2 p.m. (scrimmage).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ KCAC Fall Fling, Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. Southwestern Assemblies of God 9 a.m., vs. Peru State 11 a.m.).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Central Christian (M 6 p.m., scrimmage).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — San Francisco @ Kansas City 7 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Sunday, Aug. 25

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

