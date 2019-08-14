I would highly recommend a visit to the Sternberg Museum on the campus of Fort Hays State University. Dr Sternberg was a highly acclaimed geologist who did extensive research during his career on how our planet has changed over its estimated four and a half billion years of existence. According to Dr Sternberg our planet has gone through hundreds of thousands of years of warming and cooling.

At one time, the area known as Kansas was totally covered in ice and then warmed to be covered by an ocean. As our planet continued to warm during the Jurassic Period, dinosaurs roamed the continental United States. When I was viewing the geologic exhibits I began pondering how these climatic changes came about without coal fired power plants, airplanes or automobiles. It appears the climate of our planet has changed and will continue to change regardless of whether humans try to intervene. My conclusions after viewing the museum exhibits; 1. Our planet's climate has changed and will continue to change and humans will never have any control over this dynamic universal process and 2. The New Green Deal as proposed by some in the Democrat Party is a complete hoax designed to take control of our lives through fear.

— Edward Myers, Newton