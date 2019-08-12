1. 2019 Back to School Haircuts: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Hutchinson Community College Cosmetology, 200 E 3rd Ave, Hutchinson. To qualify for a haircut students must be enrolling in school for grades K-12. They will try to serve as many kids as possible, but will stop bringing in new people for cuts at 3:30; haircuts will be done first come, first served. No need to register or book an appointment for this event.

2. Book signing: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak St., Newton. Author Jerry Beasley, of Hutchinson, will sign copies of his new book "Nameless" at a book reading event Monday. This novel is a mystery about a young, recently widowed mother who makes an emergency trip from Kansas to Texas to pick up her 4-year-old nephew. While waiting to fly back to Wichita, she is kidnapped at the Dallas airport. There, she and her infant daughter are forced to desert the nephew. And, after arriving at the Eisenhower Airport in Wichita, her kidnapper forces her to abandon her baby, also.

3. Learn Sign Language: 7 p.m. Monday, Moundridge Public Library, 220 S Christian Ave, Moundridge. Interested in learning Sign Language? Come and learn letters, numbers and basic signs in ASL. Taught by Annie.