Cody Farra, a junior at Dodge City High School and Life Scout for Boy Scout Troop 162, recently completed his service project for Eagle Scout.

According to assistant scoutmaster David Geist, Farra's project consisted of constructing and installing new signs for the city of Dodge City’s parks.

"Five signs were installed at Chilton, Speirs, and Centennial Parks with the assistance of other members of the troop," Geist said. "The project started in late May of this year and was completed on Saturday, July 26, with the scouts and leaders contributing over 28 service hours."

Parks & Facilities assistant director Daniel Cecil also provided mentoring and guidance for the project, with design and materials for the signs provided by the city parks department.

"In order for a scout to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout he must complete a project that involves planning, demonstrated leadership and follow through, in addition to earning 21 different merit badges," Geist said.

Farra is the son of Jon and Marisa Farra, and he expects to complete his merit badge work this summer, go before a board of review and receive his Eagle rank later in the fall.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is the sponsor of Scout Troop 162.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.