Students of Judy Blauer and Jeanette Krenzin, Hutchinson Area Piano Teachers Association members, played in an “Anything Goes” concert July 13 at the Hutchinson Art Center. Students could select from any type of music they loved; sacred; jazz; bebop; or classical, the news release said.

Many students were joined by siblings: Bailey and Duncan Krehbiel, Esther and Thaddeus Blakely, Natalie and Gracie Oard, Oliver and Olivia Whiteman, Cameron and Christopher Yutzy, Yvonne and Peter Riehl; Lily, Tim, and Sam Loewen; and Gabe, Andrew, and Lauren Auxier.

Also performing were: Lucas Shroyer, Mercy Stauffer, Ava Wain, Megan Hatch, Kennedy Johnson, Isabelle Swisher, John Lindstrom, Elin Glassman, Juliette Shank, Destinee Hershberger, Tate Ricker, Jonathan Fan, Isaac Spicer, and Katie Comley.

Many of these same students joined their friends in performing at Legend Retirement facility on Aug. 2. Twenty-three students, 35 residents, and a large number of parents and grandparents attended, the release said. Students participating in that community service event included: Sam Biggs, Clara and Juliette Shank, Tate Ricker, Aleah Rich, Elin Glassman, Nora and Addie and Ella Yoder, Lily and Tim and Sam Loewen, Ava Wain, Brittney Dauber, John and Jacob Lindstrom, Henry and Ashley and Avery Hoy, Annie Schlemeier, Mercy Stauffer, and Destinee Hershberger.

Coming events include a chance for adult piano students to play background music at the Hutchinson Art Center on Third Thursday, Sept. 19.

Also, on Sept. 21, the Kansas Music Teachers Association District VI piano auditions will take place at Central Christian College, McPherson. On Sept. 28, the Kansas Music Teachers Association Piano Teachers Conference will be at Tabor College, Hillsboro.